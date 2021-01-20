Hannah Tetteh shades Akufo-Addo, Museveni?

Hannah Tetteh, former Foreign Affairs Minister

Former Foreign Affairs Minister under the John Dramani Mahama led administration, Hannah Tetteh has said that recent elections held in Africa have been exercises in self-legitimisation in what could be possible shades against African leaders who recently held elections that are disputed.

According to her, elections are an essential part of the democratic process, they give the opportunity for people to make choices about who they trust to lead them.



Without mentioning any names, she indicated in a tweet that the Africa we want will not be built on trampling citizens human rights, or treating those who contest as opposition candidates as enemies.



Adding that elections are process through which citizens are to freely choose their leaders, the military have no place in influencing those choices.



Her comment comes after the former President of Ghana and leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vehemently complained about the use of Military in the just-ended election. Uganda’s election has been marred by irregularities too.

According to former President, the use of the Military to intimidate Ghanaians with some shooting to kill civilians is a shame to the country’s democracy and an indication that the country is under a despot who will do anything to stay onto power.





