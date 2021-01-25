Hannah Tetteh warns impersonators creating fake accounts in her name

Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Hannah Tetteh

Ghana’s former Foreign Affairs Minister Hannah Tetteh has warned that some unscrupulous persons are creating fake social media accounts in her name.

She cautioned the general public to be wary of such accounts and desist from engaging the persons behind those pages.



The Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union raised the issue on her official Facebook page.



She said “To all my friends on Facebook this is another Fake account trying to impersonate me. I suspect it might be from someone with links to the Ghanaian community in France.

“The photograph in the background was taken in Paris, I do not have a copy of it myself. Please take note and do not accept a friend request from this account.”



