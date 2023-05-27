Hardened ex-convict details how he survived deep cutlass wounds, gunshots in Kumasi

The ex-convict told the host that he has retired from the proffession.

An ex-convict who is a hardened armed robber has shared his horrifying experience of coming close to the verge of death in his several robbery escapades.

The robber, who didn't give out his name, in an interview with Kwaku Manu on his aggressive Show, monitored by GhanaWeb, detailed how despite serving a jail term in Cape Coast could not stop him from involving the robbery acts.



Looking much older than his age and with scars on his whole body, the ex-convict who hails from Brekum, in the Bono region, said bad company and stubbornness landed him in the robbery profession.



According to him, the gang he joined when he relocated from Brekum to Racecourse in Kumasi, were armed robbers who used guns in their operations.



He narrated how they had their operation:



“I hail from Brekum in the Brong Ahafo. My family was in cocoa farming. I dropped out of school due to truancy. Then I came to Racecourse, I was working with one master called Kofi Macho, who was into robbery. In Kumasi, we were 4 in the group. This is how we used to operate. We monitor market women, and bankers and tail them to their houses to rob them. We used guns for that. However, during one of our escapades, my master died. He died in 2003 during one of the robbery incidents,” he said.

That, he said put fear in him, so he relocated to Accra to fend for himself. However, he couldn’t do any other job, so he returned to robbing people of their money and properties.



Luck was not on his side when he was arrested at Awudome Cemetary by a mob for snatching someone’s bad. Subsequently, he was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months by the Adjabeng Court.



“Then I relocated to Accra, I was arrested and jailed 2 years, 6 months for robbery at Adjabeng Court. I served it at Cape Coast prison. In Accra, I snatched someone's bag at the Awudome cemetery. I was taken to Adjaben Court when I was arrested,” he said.



An armed robber’s prayer



When queried by Kwaku Manu about what comes to mind when he is being attacked by the mob, he said, his only prayer is to be saved by the police.

“When arrested by the mob, it is every robber's prayer to be rescued by a police officer. Another prayer is that a previous victim won't also be present at the scene.



How he got the deep scars on his body



The ex-convict disclosed that he has suffered deep cutlass wounds and gunshots during some of his robbery acts.



He narrated this: “I went back to Kumasi after my stay in Cape Coast and continued my robbery job. At Danyame, from 12am to 2am, that was my operation time. I entered walled and gated houses to steal from them.



"Unfortunately, in one of my escapades, the man was not asleep. So immediately I jumped into house and entered his room, he attacked me with a cutlass from behind.

“I first saved myself with my hands, then the third landed on my head. He thought I was dead due to the heavy cutlass wounds inflicted on me. I was dumped at Danyame Milkin Hotel area. I woke up to find myself in a pool of water. This was the second time, I had another serious cutlass wound. I didn't go to the hospital, I was scared I would be reported to the police. I sought treatment from a herbalist.



“The first was at Kwadaso Asuom in Mallam Zack's house. In that house, he was praying when I entered. I succeeded in stealing his phone and wallet and was about to jump the wall. Then I heard a gunshot. Unfortunately, I was apprehended by the area guys when I managed to jump the wall.



“I was attacked by the mob, stripped naked and dumped at Sofoline. I couldn't even open my eyes. So the second robbery, it was my idea to stop after that. I still have some bullets under my skin as a result of the gunshot.”



He stated that, he has now retired from the robbery profession as he knows, that it has become riskier.



Watch the interview which starts from 3rd minutes below:





