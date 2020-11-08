Hardworking NPP not blaming its predecessors over inherited mess - Gabby

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko says the New Patriotic Party did not apportion blames but worked hard in its first term to make the lives of Ghanaians better.

According to him, some people would have pulled the “mess we inherited” card and not work at making things better but that was not what the NPP did.



The party took responsibility and ensured that prudent decisions were taken for the betterment of the country.



To him, the party has delivered its promises even in its first term in government; a culture that is so rare in Ghana politics.

He said while reacting to IMANI Ghana’s analysis on the delivery of promises by the governing NPP that “You may agree or disagree with the percentage. But what matters is the new culture of a party in government delivering on its promises. The Akufo-Addo government has managed to achieve in its first four years to finally make sure that promises made in manifestos are delivered and that serious attempts are made to that end".



"They have refused to fall prey to the reasonableness of the “mess we inherited” traditional excuse and had gotten on with the work of getting things done. “I was not elected to complain about problems. I was elected to get it fixed,” to paraphrase his first state of the nation address”.