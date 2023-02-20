Harm Okudzeto Ablakwa and face our wrath - Tongu Chiefs

The Tongu Chiefs who were present at the press conference

Chiefs and elders of Tongu traditional areas in the Volta region's Tongu enclave have warned against anyone attempting to intimidate the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The caution was sent ahead of the MP's first appearance in court on the case between him and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project, Rev. Kusi Boateng.



At a press conference held on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Battor, the chiefs, elders, and people of the area were clad in red attire, chanted songs of solidarity, and performed traditional prayers in favour of their MP.



According to them, they do not see anything wrong with the MP because he's fighting against corruption and just doing his constitutional mandate, hence the need for him to be protected and not victimised.



Manklalo of Dorfor Traditional Area, Togbe Agbohla VI, said they shall not tolerate those behind this shameless plot of intimidation, abuse of judiciary, harassment, and evil concoctions as they seek to gag and harm our MP.



He served a notice that, "Should our MP suffer the slightest harm, they would not only have touched the tail of a tiger but the forehead of Tongu Danyi wo".

"It is absolutely unacceptable that persons who are perceived to be corrupt are shielded and protected in our country today just because they enjoy close proximity with very important people in the country, while those exposing their evil deeds in the national interest become victims and are constantly attacked with a ridiculous plot to have them imprisoned," the Manklalo bemoaned.



The Chiefs, on the other hand, urged the President, Nana Akufo Addo, to provide security for the MP because they trusted him with their future.



They also called on the diplomatic communities in the country, civil society organisations, the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Councilof State, and the clergy to stand up and support the MP's course.



The Chiefs concluded that it is a constitutional mandate for every citizen to report wrongdoing, and if the reward for speaking out against obvious and blatant wrongdoing is prosecution in court and in sections of the rented media, then Ghana's fight against corruption and crime is in a rather sorry state, hence the need to free Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and desist from prosecuting him.



Some residents who were at the press conference said they would be at the court scheduled for Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in Accra to show their solidarity.