Harmattan poses higher risk of attack for people with medical issues - Dr. Kwame Ofori-Koramoah

Dr. Kwame Ofori Koramoah.png Family Physician at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Dr. Kwame Ofori-Koramoah

Thu, 29 Dec 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A family physician at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Kwame Ofori-Koramoah, has stated that people with medical issues have a higher risk of having crisis during the harmattan season.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, the physician said during times like this, people with medical issues such as hypertension and diabetes are at higher risk of attacks due to the amount of dust inhalation into their lungs.

“It depends on the condition you are having, it has also been shown that, during the harmattan, people with diabetes, and hypertension; their cardiovascular risk goes up. It’s because they talk of cytokine, inflammation in the vessels that will make them throw an embolus and they might have a stroke, this might be very fatal,” he said.

He advised people with such conditions to use medication prescribed diligently, live a healthy lifestyle, and drink enough water to stay hydrated because during harmattan, one experiences difficulty in; breathing, sore throat, cough, sore eyes, skin and lips he stated.

He also encouraged people with health issues to wear masks on a regular basis to protect themselves from dust. Dr. Ofori-Koramoah urged them to visit the hospital should the need arise.

He also suggested home remedies like drinking enough water to keep hydrated, intake vitamins, eating well, and inculcating the use of body oils to keep the body hydrated and healthy.

Harmattan is a season where the weather becomes dry, dusty, during the day as a result of low humidity in the atmosphere. “It is cold in the morning, and at night but a bit hot during the day”, he said. He added that the normal humidity in the atmosphere is 15% but reduces during this time.

