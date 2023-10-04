Harriet Nartey part of over 30 recipients of Africa Peace Advocate Awards

Harriet Nartey

Source: Pan African TV

Host of the Diplomatic Affairs Show and Dean of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Press Corps, Harriet Nartey was part of a list of over thirty outstanding Ghanaians who were presented with the Africa Peace Advocate Awards at the weekend.

The award ceremony was held at a distinguished event held in Accra, where over thirty exceptional Ghanaians from various fields like academia, traditional leadership, politics, health, and media, were recognized for their exceptional contribution towards peace. The event which was held under the theme: "Action for African Peace” aims to honour Ghanaians who have used their platforms to among others promote peace



Harriet Nartey expressed excitement in a post on her social media pages. she said “It is the beginning of many to come. This is a win for us all. Thank you for enabling us. Much appreciation to Pan African Television for the opportunity.#diplomaticaffairstv”



The year 2023 has been a stellar one for the GIMPA Masters in International Affairs graduate. In June, she was part of the few African journalists who attended the New Global Financing Pact Summit in France-an event organized by the French government and led by France President Emmanuel Macron himself.



Harriet Nartey took to Twitter to express her excitement saying, "A rare opportunity it was to have been in the same room with Presidents of France and Kenya, the U.S. Secretary of Treasury, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, and President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, leading conversations about the New Global Financing Pact spearheaded by the French government."



The summit witnessed the presence of Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, alongside other world leaders, including Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany; Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique; Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva, President of Brazil; and Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

That was on the back of a successful moderator role at the National Blue Summit which had the President and other top officials in attendance. Prior to that, she had hosted the first 2023 FICAC Pan African Regional Conference for Honorary Consuls.



“Hello Good evening, welcome to the only show that brings you all the insights in the world of diplomacy and international relations. My name is Harriet Nartey". That is what you are likely to hear every Saturday at 4 pm when you tune your TV to Pan-African Television for the Diplomatic Affairs Show.



The one-hour hour program has become a key cog in the diplomacy wheel, providing a platform for the international community to exchange ideas, and also project what their countries are doing in the comity of nations.



On this show, she has interviewed notable personalities like the United Nations Resident Coordinator to Ghana, H.E Charles Abani, the European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, the Ambassador of Switzerland to Ghana, Benin and Togo, Philipp Stalder, and more.



Harriet Nartey crowned 2022 with one of the episodes of her show filmed at the seat of the European Union in Brussels, Belgium. In May 2022, she was at the Young African Women Congress held in Naroibi, Kenya where she had interactions with some of Kenya’s political bigwigs.