Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka, Ato Forson to testify against Ofori-Atta before censure committee

Haruna Iddrisu

Three minority MPs including the minority leader Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak and the Ranking member on the finance committee Dr. Casiel Ato Forson are expected to appear before the ad-hoc committee set to probe the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta in the vote of censure motion.

The three MPs who are pushing for the dismissal of Ken Ofori Atta are convinced the sector has breached the law and is also responsible for the worse economic conditions in the country.



Co-chair of the committee KT Hammond in an interview hinted that the hearing of the committee will be made public to the media.



"We held a meeting [14th November, 2022] to discuss the modalities. We agreed at the meeting that the hearing will be public for all to see what transpires. We are confident we will do a thorough job so tomorrow(15th November 2022) bring your cameras and carry the hearing live," Hammond told Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV.



A member of the committee also disclosed that the three minority MPs will appear before the committee with their testimony when they are called upon.



The formation of the Ad-hoc committee is to give the Finance Minister, an opportunity to respond to the allegations levelled against him in a vote of censure motion.

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin ruled for the formation of the ad hoc committee to allow the minister to appear before it possibly with his lawyer to defend himself.



According to the speaker, a lawyer/counsel for the minister is not allowed to perform his duty on the floor of the house unless at the committee level.



It is based on the outcome of the committee's report that a decision would be taken.



This was after the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu earlier moved the motion on a vote of censure against the Minister.