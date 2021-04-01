Haruna Iddrisu denies Ofori-Atta's approval was in exchange for Asiedu Nketia's PSB appointment

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader in Parliament, says it is untrue that the NDC Caucus agreed to the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as the Finance Minister because they, the NDC, wanted to have their General Secretary, who is a former MP, on the Parliamentary Service Board (PSB).

“The discussion [on] members of the Parliamentary Service Board ensued long before Ken Ofori-Atta was nominated as Minister [...] for Finance. I had a discussion with the Speaker a day after his election and it was my view that he allows the two leaders (Majority and Minority Leaders) to nominate one person each to the Board.



“Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu brought in Abraham Ossei Aidooh and I suggested, Asiedu Nketia because they are all former Members of Parliament. So, his [Aseidu Nketia’s] appointment has practically nothing to do with [Ofori-Atta’s approval],” Haruna Iddrisu said.



He added. “This is just the usual viciousness, malicious and despicable lies to tie the two together. Asiedu Nketia is as qualified as any Ghanaian to serve on the Board.”

Haruna Iddrisu, who is the Tamale South MP also added that the delay in announcing Asiedu Nketsia’s nomination has nothing to do with the approval of the finance minister.



He, therefore, urged the public to allow the Parliamentary Service Board members, “to build a responsible and accountable Parliament but not allow partisan excesses into the work against the operation of Parliament”.



“So, it is not true that Hon Asiedu Nketia has anything to do with the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta…” Haruna Iddrisu stressed.