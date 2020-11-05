Haruna Iddrisu lied on Agyapa documents claim - Majority Leader

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, lied when he said he received the documents on Agyapa deal four hours before parliamentary debate and approval.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said Mr Haruna Iddrisu was given at least two days to study the Agyapa Royalties contract so as to have enough time to study them.



The Majority Leader said he was, therefore, surprised to hear the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu saying he had the documents for only four hours before parliamentary approval.



He made the comment when the media approached him to find out the decision of Parliament on the directive by the Presidency that the deal be returned to the House after the Special Prosecutor’s report.



The corruption risk assessment on the deal by Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, found various infractions with the contract.

Asked whether the House could sit on the contract as it has been referred to the House before adjournment on Saturday, he explained that the House already has a tall list of business to consider within this week.



He said it would be impossible to add anything before Saturday.



The Majority Leader said a decision would be taken on how to handle the issue soon.



He said a decision on whether the deal should be worked on immediately or wait till the new Parliament is constituted next year, 2021.