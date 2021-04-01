Haruna Iddrisu speaks on internal wrangling among Minority MPs

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader in Parliament has assured the NDC leadership that as a leader of the NDC’s Parliamentary Caucus, all substantial issues raging in the party will be resolved.

There are expressions of displeasure by some Minority MPs, NDC executives and the general public about some nominees of President Akufo-Addo who were approved by members of the NDC caucus in parliament.



But Haruna Iddrisu has a different view.



“…the party is focused to work towards capturing power in the 2024 elections, hence the parliamentary organ led by me currently will...work in tandem with the party and hold Akufo-Addo’s government accountable and to lead the party to victory in 2024,″ Haruna Iddrisu told the media in Parliament.

Haruna Iddrisu, who is the Tamale South MP, made the comment following the resignation of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu MP, from the Appointments Committee of Parliament on grounds of “careful reflections and on principle”.



In spite of the internal wranglings, an optimistic Iddrisu said: “whatever storm it is, we’ll weather it”.