Haruna Iddrisu will become President of Ghana after 2024 - Prophet

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

The General Overseer of Yehowa Beye Prayer Ministry, Prophet Benjamin Nana Yaw Osei Tutu has stated that the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu is the next in line to become Ghana’s President after 2024.

Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, he said God has revealed to him that former President John Dramani Mahama will win the 2024 elections if he is presented as a candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He has therefore asked Haruna Iddrisu to guard his steps and avoid controversies.



He said if Mr. Mahama wins, the NDC will stay in office for 16 years, and Haruna Iddrisu would be the one to take over after Mahama.

"If Mr. Mahama serves his term, Haruna Iddrisu will follow. I saw him holding the flag of Ghana in his hands. The presidency would be in the hands of the people from the Northern region and the NDC for 16 years.”



He has however asked President Akufo-Addo to step down for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia one year or six months towards the end of his second term.



That is the only way the NPP can break the 8 they are yearning for.