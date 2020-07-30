Politics

Haruna likens Akufo-Addo to a 'fake phone', says President is not 'real'

Alhaji Halidu Haruna, Former NDC Parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma Central Constituency

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma Central Constituency, Alhaji Halidu Haruna says unlike John Mahama, President Akufo-Addo has not been 'real' with Ghanaians.

Referring to comments made by investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, he said: "indeed Nana Addo is a packaged key soap (being sold as a phone); he is not what he says he is".



Alhaji Haruna who was speaking on corruption, on Neat FM, added that "John Mahama has an impeccable integrity" when it comes to corruption.



Manasseh Azure Awuni some months ago indicated his loss of hope in President Akufo-Addo’s fight against corruption and galamsey, comparing his election to exchanging a ‘yam’ phone for a smartphone phone but ending up with not normal soap but rather a fake soap.

“I wrote a long article praising President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when he declared war on galamsey. In my view, it was genuine. I wrote a long article praising the president when he appointed Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor. I praised the Attorney-General and the government for their fight against corruption when the A-G ordered the police CID to investigate the robing of the Assemblies story even before I finished the series. In 2017, I was optimistic.”



“Today, I look back and realise that trusting this government is worse than investing in Menzgold. Even they could not resist the temptation to continue the SADA (NDA) and GYEEDA(YEA) scandals they used as their campaign message in 2016. I’m just beginning to realise that even the soap I got instead of the smartphone I paid for is fake. Yes, fake soap."

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.