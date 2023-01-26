Haruna remains Minority Leader - Cletus Avoka

Clatus Avoka says technically, Haruna Iddrisu is still Minority Leader

The Member of Parliament for Zebila, Cletus Avoka, has stated that technically, Haruna Iddrisu is still the Minority Leader.

He explained that since parliament is not currently in session, any new move that indicates that there is a new takeover cannot be in play, making it untenable that a new person has taken over.



Speaking alongside the MP for Asawase, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, who has been ousted as the Minority Chief Whip, at a press conference to react to the new decision of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he explained that since parliament isn’t in session, it makes that new decision a murky one.



On Tuesday, January 24, 2022, the NDC sent a letter signed by its General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah, to the Speaker of Parliament, announcing a major shakeup in its leadership in parliament.

In the letter, the party named Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as the new minority, to be deputised by Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah.



The new Minority Chief Whip has been named Kwame Governs Agbodza, while the two Deputy Chief Whips: Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, were retained.



