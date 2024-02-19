Has Mahama come out with any policy direction since his election as flagbearer? - Justin Kodua

John Dramani Mahama

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong has claimed that a year after being elected flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has yet to speak to a concrete policy direction.

Kodua Frimpong, stated that conversely, NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, had a clear vision for the nation, hence, he wasted no time announcing his policy direction just a few months after being elected as the presidential candidate.



“Just look at the NDC flagbearer former President John Mahama…has he come out with his policy direction after a year of being elected flagbearer?” he asked.



Kodua's claims are, however, not supported by the facts on the ground because Mahama in his Building Ghana Tours and the preceding Thank You tours nationwide shared a number of policy positions including the 24-hour economy idea.



The NDC recently published a document containing 60 policy positions that Mahama has shared in the course of his campaigns.



Kodua confirmed that Bawumia will outdoor his campaign team this week, all things being equal. It is widely expected that he will present the list to party leadership before any formal announcements are made.

The John Mahama versus Mahamudu Bawumia contest in 2024 will be the first time in the Fourth Republic that both major contenders for the presidency will be from the northern part of the country.



Mahama, a former Vice President and later president is gunning for his final term in office while Bawumia wants to go a step further after serving for two terms as Vice President, he is in his final year in the role.



Abu Jinapor acclaimed Damongo PC



Mr Koduah Frimpong announced this during the acclamation of Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor as the parliamentary candidate of Damongo in the Savannah Region on Saturday, January 17.



According to him, the party learnt bitter lessons in the 2020 primary, therefore, it did not entertain the imposition of parliamentary candidates on constituencies in the recent primary.

He was, therefore, hopeful that the free and fair internal party elections would yield fruitful results in the December 7 polls.



Mr Koduah Frimpong called for unity among the rank and file of the party to ensure a resounding victory in December, saying; “A divided front can never win an election”.



The acclamation ceremony also saw the launch of the Damongo Constituency and the Savannah Region campaigns of the Party for the 2024 Election.



With additional files from GNA report



SARA

