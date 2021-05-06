Has your love for Nana Addo taken you to the moon? - Manasseh shades critic

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Investigative Journalist

"Where has your love for him taken you? To the moon?"

This was Manasseh Azure Awuni's response to one Abdul Wahaab Yakubu, a Facebook user, after writing an 'unwarranted' comment under his post.



How it started



Just after Chelsea had picked a two-nill win over Real Madrid in a UEFA Champions League match Wednesday night, the award-winning investigative journalist took to his Facebook page to take a swipe at President Akufo-Addo over how Ghana is being ruled under his watch.



He wrote, "Ghana is like Chelsea in the hands of Lampard. If we get a Tuchel, we'll do well. #fixthecountrynow". His remarks literally mean Ghana is underperforming with Akufo-Addo as its leader and that the country will do well when it finds a new President.



In reaction, one of his followers, Abdul Wahab fired that he [Manasseh] will not succeed in any way with his intense dislike towards the President.



"Your hatred for Nana Addo wouldn't take u anywhere," he rebutted.

But, Manasseh Azure fired back and questioned whether or not Wahab has achieved something good for loving Nana Akufo-Addo.



"Where has your love for him taken you? To the moon?," he fired back.



This comes at a time some Ghanaian social media users have launched a campaign to get the Akufo-Addo-led government to act swiftly to get the economy back on track.



The #fixthecountry campaign has attracted mainly the youth on both Twitter and Facebook.



