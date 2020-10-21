Hassan Ayariga backs EC over the disqualification of Presidential Aspirants

Hassan Ayariga, flagbearer of APC

Presidential Candidate of the All Peoples Congress (APC) ahead of the 2020 elections Hassan Ayariga has backed the Electoral Commission (EC) over the disqualification of some presidential aspirants.

According to him, the basis the EC used to disqualify these aspirants are legit.



The EC has disqualified five flagbearers from contesting this year’s presidential elections.



The five are Kwesi Addai Odike, Kofi Koranteng, Kofi Game, Kwesi Busumbru and Nana Agyenim Boateng.

The Chair of the EC, Jean Mensa said in a media briefing on Monday, October 19 that there were issues with the forms of the disqualified persons and some of them has forged signatures and manufactured non-existing names.



Speaking on Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben with Kwame Afrifa-Mensah, Mr Ayariga who suffered the same ordeal in the 2016 elections said he knows how it feels when one is disqualified from Presidential election. “The reasons why the EC disqualified theses aspirants, I think is legit because according to the EC, the disqualifications was based on criminalities and we all know criminal acts have no place in our country.”



However, the Commission has hinted that it has reported those that centre on criminality to the Ghana Police Service for further investigations.