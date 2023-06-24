0
Hassan Ayariga calls for prompt measures for safety of UG students

Sat, 24 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Hassan Ayariga, Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), has called on the government and authorities of the University of Ghana to put in place prudent and quick measures to guarantee the safety of students.

He lamented the increasing spate of danger students at the university were confronted with, and mentioned harassment, threats, and assaults, saying the university was no longer safe for students to attend lectures or go about their daily activities.

Dr. Ayariga made the call in a statement to the press and copied to the GNA in Tamale.

He said: “Worst things are happening in the University of Ghana, Legon. Robbers and hooligans are attacking, butchering, and robbing our children of their valuables in broad daylight and at night.”

Dr Ayariga called for collaborative efforts to ensure that the students who were future managers of the country were protected from these threats and attacks.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved family of the police officer who was killed in a bullion van attack on June 22.

