Haul BoG governor before parliament – Adongo to Speaker

Dr Ernest Addison, BoG boss

The Deputy Ranking of the Finance Committee of Parliament has appealed to the Speaker of Parliament to as a matter of urgency invite the Governor of the Bank of Ghana to explain to the House the various operations of the central bank.

According to the Ranking Member, the invitation will particularly be centred on issues which have led the state into economic difficulties.



Mr Isaac Adongo made this appeal to the Speaker while contributing to the Finance Minister's briefing to the House on the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).



The finance minister, among other things, stated that pensioners who did not sign onto any bond will be exempted from the ongoing DDEP.



The Ranking Member who is also the National Democratic Congres' Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central in the Upper East insisted that the central bank is part of the problem.

He further prevailed on the Speaker to summon the governor before the House.



Mr Adongo also called on the House to investigate every claim of the matter raised by the Finance Minister.



He further called for his immediate resignation.



Contributing to the minister's statement on the floor, a Ranking Member of the Energy and Mines Committee of Parliament, Mr John Jinapor pleaded with the House to pass a resolution to compel the Finance Minister to completely exempt all pensioners and individual bondholders from the DDEP.