Haul Sammy Gyamfi before Privileges Committee – Former MP

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress

The immediate past Chairman for Parliamentary Select Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Ben Abdallah Banda, has chastised the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for disrespecting and slandering the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

The former Member of Parliament for Offinso South described Sammy Gyamfi’s comments as unfortunate and incautious and stressed that it indicts the Speaker and the leadership of the NDC Caucus in Parliament.



The NDC Communications Officer is alleged to have accused Mr. Alban Bagbin and the leadership of the NDC on Facebook of betraying their party after the House voted to approve all the nominees vetted for ministerial positions.



In an interview on Yen Sempa on Onua FM on Wednesday, March 10, Ben Abdallah Banda maintained that comments by the NDC Communications Officer were extremely awful.



He, therefore, wants the leadership of Parliament to invite Sammy Gyamfi to the Privileges Committee so that he would substantiate his allegations or retract the comments he made.

He told host Kwame Tutu that Sammy Gyamfi’s comment is an indictment to the whole legislature of the Republic of Ghana and that calls for a thorough investigation.



The former lawmaker wants the Communications Officer for the largest opposition party to prove why he could make such a statement against the Right Honorable Speaker and to also smudge the image of the House.



Ben Abdallah, nonetheless, clarified that he could not direct Parliament on what they have to do but it is only proper to investigate the issues Sammy Gyamfi raised and call him to order by compelling him to apologize.