'Have a good one' - Alan Kyerematen celebrates Kennedy Agyapong on his birthday

Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Kyerematen

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Minister for Trade and Industry and an aspiring candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer position, has taken a moment to celebrate the birthday of his colleague NPP member and competitor in the race of the party’s flagbearership, Kennedy Agyapong.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament, who has set his sights on leading the country as president on the NPP ticket, turned 63 on June 16, 2023.



In a gesture of goodwill message, Alan Kyerematen took to Twitter to publicly extend his birthday wishes to Kennedy Agyapong.



Accompanying his message was a picture of the MP, and the caption read, "Happy Birthday Hon. Kennedy Agyapong. May you be showered with blessings, joy, and good health. Have a good one."



The warm gesture from Alan Kyerematen toward his competitor in the NPP flagbearer race has drawn attention and appreciation from party members and political observers, reflecting a spirit of unity and respect within the NPP as the party's members vie for leadership positions.



Kennedy Agyapong, a prominent figure within the NPP and known for his outspoken nature, has been a significant force in Ghanaian politics. His bid for the presidency has garnered attention and support from his constituents and party loyalists.

Meanwhile, A total of 10 NPP presidential candidate aspirants had picked up nomination forms as of Thursday, June 1, 2023, and had paid a non-refundable nomination fee of GH¢50,000.



The 10 include; Vice- President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.





