Have confidence in Alan Kyerematen – Sasu urges Ghanaian youth

Alan Kyerematen, Independent Presidential Candidate

Source: GNA

Duke Aaron Sasu, Youth Leader of the Movement for Change, a new political movement in Ghana, has urged Ghanaian youth, especially those in tertiary institutions, to have confidence and believe in the ideals and vision of the movement.

He said it is time that Ghanaian youth give serious consideration to the ‘Great Transformational Plan,’ a development agenda of the Movement, which aimed at changing the socio-economic fortunes of the nation for the better.



Sasu, who is also the Spokesperson of the Movement, was speaking at the inauguration of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) chapter of the Movement in Kumasi.



He said at the core of the Movement’s national transformation action was the youth, and there was a need for them to accept and join forces with the leader, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, to lead and position the country well for the benefit of the youth.



The Movement for Change, which was formed by Alan Kyerematen, former Minister for Trade and Industry in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government, seeks to put Ghana on the pedestal for accelerated growth by pursuing efficient management of the available human and natural resources to transform the country.



It holds the view that the country is endowed with all the needed resources necessary to create jobs and wealth to alleviate poverty given effective leadership.

According to Sasu, it was imperative that the citizenry adhered to the ideologies of the new political fraternity, since it had the panacea to resolving the many years of mismanagement of the economy, which had compelled the country to seek financial aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on 17 occasions since independence in 1957.



The people ought to be hopeful about the country’s future under a credible leader who had years of public and private sector experience, backed by solid integrity, he said, drawing an inference to the proven leadership qualities of the founder of the Movement, Kyerematen.



Kyerematen is leading the Movement to contest in the presidential race in the December General elections.



He argues that the two main political parties in the country – the NPP and the NDC, which had ruled the country for the last 30 years, under the fourth republic, have failed the nation.



It is, therefore, the time for Ghanaians to break the duopoly of the country’s political system and give the nation a new leadership for transformation and sustainable growth.

Sasu indicated that the Movement intended to establish a strong presence at the universities and entreated the KNUST wing to propagate the vision of the founder since the future of the nation belonged to the youth.



He charged the ‘Yellow Army’ to master the philosophy of the founder’s Great Transformational Plan (GTP) as worthy ambassadors.



Meanwhile, a notice shared on the Movement’s social media platforms shows that the University of Cape Coast and University of Education, Winneba, chapters will be inaugurated in the coming days.