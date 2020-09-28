Have faith in my job promises – Mahama pleads

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has noted that the youth of this country deserve decent and sustainable jobs.

To that end, he said he is determined to create over one million jobs both in the public and private sectors of the local economy.



He has asked Ghanaians to believe and have faith in him that he will deliver this promise should he win this year’s elections.



In a tweet, Mr Mahama said: “You’re all that matters to me! “You deserve decent job opportunities! This is why the next NDC government will provide opportunities for the creation of a minimum one million new & sustainable jobs in the public & private sectors.”

He assured that “I guarantee you this will be done!”





Jobs & Prosperity for all.

It is a commitment I hold dear, to introduce for the benefit of workers in the informal sector, a pension scheme. We will also, from 2021, introduce a 13th month bonus to benefit all pensioners. #AllGhanaiansMatter#NDCmanifesto#JohnMahama2020 pic.twitter.com/2tr4wIQX49 — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) September 26, 2020