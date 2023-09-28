Have you now realized political parties are not important?- Nana Akomea pokes Alan

Nana Akomea, the Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), has criticised Alan Kyerematen's decision to resign from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and run as an independent candidate in the 2024 election.

Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on September 27, 2023, Akomea raised doubts about the validity of Alan’s reasons for his departure from the party, questioning his claim that political parties were no longer important and that leadership qualities were paramount.



Alan Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade and Industry and NPP flagbearer hopeful, had cited his belief in the importance of visionary leadership as his motivation for running independently.



"If you claim that you are leaving the NPP because you have realized that political parties are not important, but what is important is a great leader, when did you realize that?



"You have stood for elections on a party ticket since 1996, including contests in 2008, 2010, 2014, and as recently as last month in 2023. So, if you are now leaving, asserting that political parties are not important but visionary leadership is, when did you realise



about this?” Nana Akomea said.

Akomea also pointed out that the leaders Kyerematen had cited as examples to support his claims, such as Kwame Nkrumah, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Winston Churchill, and Mahatma Gandhi, all contested their elections under the banner of political parties and not as independent candidates.



“He cited people who have contested as independent candidates and he even mentioned Kwame Nkrumah yet Kwame Nkrumah did not stand as an independent candidate, he contested on a political party’s ticket, he listed examples like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln Winston Churchill, Mahatma Gandhi…the examples don't make sense because all of them have political parties.”



He argued that Kyerematen's examples did not align with his decision to run independently.



"I am pained that my elder brother has taken this path, but when you examine his track record from previous elections, there is no evidence that he has the support. For example, in the 2010 election, look at the results he achieved against Akufo-Addo," he added.



Alan Kyerematen's decision to run as an independent candidate came on September 25, when he officially resigned from the NPP.

This move followed his withdrawal from the NPP's flagbearer race, which reportedly stemmed from challenges encountered during a Super Delegates Conference held within the party in August 2023.



In his official statement regarding his resignation and independent candidacy, Alan Kyerematen stated, "Under the circumstances and given the context, I am honourably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest the high office of the presidency in 2024 as an independent presidential candidate."







