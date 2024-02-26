Hawa Koomson, Ursula, Henry Quartey, others appointed caretaker ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed three ministers with additional responsibilities to fill vacancies across various ministries until they have completed their vetting.

The reshuffle, enacted on Wednesday, February 14, saw the removal of some ministers while reassigning others to different portfolios.



Notable among these assignments is the Minister of Railways Development, John Peter Amewu, who will temporarily oversee the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources until Lydia Seyram Alhassan completes her vetting process.



Similarly, The Minister of The Interior, Henry Quartey, will manage the Greater Accra Region until Nii Kwartei Titus Glover assumes the Greater Accra Regional Minister position, a report by dailyguidenetwork.com has said.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Works and Housing, will continue leading the Information Ministry until his former deputy, Fatimatu Abubakar, undergoes vetting and approval by parliament.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, while heading the Ministry of Communications, will also take charge of the Ministry of Health until Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye is officially sworn in.



Osei Bonsu Amoah will oversee the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development temporarily, awaiting the approval of substantive minister Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah.

Additionally, Volta Regional Minister Dr. Archibald Letsa has been tasked with managing the Oti Region temporarily.



Hawa Koomson, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, will handle the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection until Darkoa Newman assumes the role.



Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, will temporarily oversee the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation until Ophelia Quansah Hayford takes over.



These ministers will fulfil their additional roles to ensure a smooth and efficient governance approach in their respective sectors until substantive ministers are sworn in.



NAY/EA



