Hawa Koomson breaks silence on GJA media backlisting directive

The Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has appealed to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to reconsider its decision to slap a total media blackout on her.

In a statement released by her Press Secretary, Kabore Awudu Moro, Hawa Koomson expressed concern about the GJA's decision and emphasized her commitment to fostering an environment that safeguards journalists in their duty.



“The Office of the Honourable Minister for Fisheries & Aquaculture Development and Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya East Constituency expresses deep concern regarding the recent decision by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to blacklist any activities involving the Honourable Minister due to an alleged attack on a journalist during the NPP’s parliamentary aspirants' vetting in Cape Coast.



“While unequivocally condemning the reported incident, the Honorable Minister vehemently denies all accusations leveled against her and her associates.



“Acknowledging the vital role of the media in our democracy, the Minister is committed to fostering an environment that safeguards journalists in their duty," part of the statement read.



She emphasized that there is no evidence implicating her in the alleged attack.

"The Honourable Minister urges the GJA leadership to reconsider the blacklisting decision, emphasizing the absence of evidence implicating her in the incident. The Minister calls for trust in the Ghana Police Service's ongoing investigation to apprehend the alleged attacker," the statement added.



Hawa Koomson further expressed her intention to initiate a dialogue with the GJA leadership in the coming days.



"In the spirit of collaboration, the Office of the Honourable Minister will initiate a dialogue with the GJA leadership in the coming days to address any misunderstandings and chart a way forward, fostering a constructive relationship between the Minister and the media," the statement added.



The move by GJA follows an alleged attack on a journalist during the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary aspirants' vetting in Cape Coast.





