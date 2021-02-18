Hawa Koomson defines fish farming, gives two advantages at vetting

Minister nominee for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson

In fulfilment of constitutional requirements, Parliament’s Appointment Committee is mandated to put the President’s ministerial nominees to a test on their competence and capabilities before approval.

It is in this light that the Honourable Member of Parliament for Bodi, Sampson Ahi sought to get the Minister nominee for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson to define fish farming and outline two of its advantages when she appeared before the Committee on Thursday, February 18, 2021.



In her answer to the Committee Member’s question, the former Minister for Special Development Initiatives issued a disclaimer stating “I will try my best” before moving on to define fish farming as “the process of rearing of fish in the reservoirs and the fish ponds, etcetera. Thank you.”



After being reminded of the need to supplement her answer with some advantages of fish farming, the minster nominee stated that: “One of the advantages of fish farming is that it makes the farmer earn some income. It also increases fish in our community for consumption.”



Mavis Hawa Koomson is a second-term Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, her first term as MP saw her simultaneously hold the Ministerial position of Minister for Development and Special Initiatives.

Her Ministry among other things was responsible for governments procurement of over 300 ambulances for the various constituencies as well as the government's flagship One Village One Dam Policy.



Watch the Minister's answer to the question below:



