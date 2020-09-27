Hawa Koomson has failed in areas of security, job creation - Parliamentary Candidate

GCPP Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East, Peter Kwao Lartey

Parliamentary candidate of the Awutu Senya East constituency for the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Peter Kwao Lartey has promised to unseat the current Member of Parliament, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

The candidate who is also a Rastafarian says although the incumbent has done well, she has failed in two key areas thus creating sustainable jobs and security.



According to him, he does not want to engage in the politics of insults and deceit hence would not run down the incumbent MP but notwithstanding noted that she has not provided security and jobs for the people.



“Mavis Hawa Koomson has done her best. It would be unfair for me to say that she has not done anything. She has done her best but there are areas that she has failed to tackle as an MP even for her third term in office. She has not done her best in creating sustainable jobs and providing security for the people in the constituency. These are the areas I want to address.”

The candidate speaking to Rainbowradioonline.com at the acclamation of the presidential candidate of the party, Dr Henry Lartey, said he wants to break the stereotype and tagging of Rastafarians as evil and criminals.



He said Rastafarians have been discriminated against in the search for jobs and other opportunities.



He promised to change this perception and give Rastafarians new hope and lead them to form part of the development of Ghana.