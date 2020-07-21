General News

Hawa Koomson incurs wrath of Ghanaians on social media after gun firing episode

Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson

The Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson has become the subject of scrutiny and debate on social media platforms after admitting that she unhesitantly fired warning shots at a registration centre in her constituency.

In an interaction with Adom TV, the minister who doubles as a Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency said she wielded a gun to the registration centre and fired when some men on motorbikes began to disrupt the EC’s registration process.



She said; “I’m a Member of Parliament, I need to protect myself. It was at dawn; my police escort had not started work yet. So that is a mechanism I have adopted in his absence…The lives of my people were in danger when the guys on motorbike came to the registration centre so I fired warning shots but I didn’t direct it to anyone,” she explained.



Aside that, Ms Koomson was also captured in a near brawl with another woman suspected to be a member of the opposition NDC.



However, some Ghanaians who appear unenthused about the Minister’s unconventional act have used their various social media platforms to air their sentiments.



While others have poured scorn and shamed the Minister, some just took the opportunity to compare her to other notable female personalities in politics.



One such tweet read; “We produce women with substance not thugs like Hawa Koomson. (Displayed picture of Marietta Brew, Hannah Tetteh and Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman)”

“Stonebwoy didn't even pulled the trigger o, he was charged for just displaying a gun in public. Can a Court in Ghana today under Akufo Addo charge Hawa Koomson for shooting in a public place? If you're an NPP member, you're above the laws of Ghana. Let's Vote for change,” another tweet read.



Not only that, a greater number of people took the side of security analysts Adam Bonaa and Prof. Kwesi Aning to demanded her immediate dismissal as a Minister of State.



“Disgracefully, Akufo-Addo’s Minister for Special Initiatives, Hawa Koomson fired gunshots at a Registration center in Kasoa today. We demand her immediate dismissal and be arraigned before court for publicly displaying a gun. Akufo-Addo must show leadership this time,” one of the several tweets read.



Find below some reactions on Twitter;





Stonebwoy didn't even pulled the trigger o,he was charged for just displaying a gun in public. Can a Court in Ghana today under Akufo Addo charge Hawa Koomson for shooting in a public place?If you're an NPP member,you're above the laws of Ghana. Let's Vote for change.@NAkufoAddo pic.twitter.com/dgB8WVorxt — Abdul Karim (@Karimbos45) July 21, 2020

Some people still believe it was Hawa Koomson who actually fired the shots at Kasoa, but it was not her. She is sacrificing herself to protect the NPP because the invincible forces still exist, even after passing that so-called vigilantism law. Nana Addo will pardon her too. pic.twitter.com/FYDbLiIS1q — Mary Banks (@MBanks133) July 21, 2020

Why would Hawa Koomson carry a gun to a public place?



To serve what purpose?



What kind of irresponsibility is that ? — Abena Yalley (@ABYalley) July 21, 2020

What Ghanaians seems not to know about NPP and their Danquah/Busia tradition is that, they preach virtues and practice vices.Hawa Koomson is their leader. — Dominique Amedeker (@MAmedeker) July 21, 2020

Hawa Koomson clearly went to the same special school of hubris Carlos Ahenkorah graduated from. You flagrantly break the rules/laws and have the courage to announce to the whole World that indeed you broke the rules. Lol. People aren’t even ashamed anymore. Baffling. — Fui T. (@blackstarsfan) July 21, 2020

Pres Akufo-Addo must immediately dismiss Hawa Koomson.This time, Akufo-Addo must be proud of his balls.He must sack her without waiting for her resignation letter.She’s not fit to be a Minister of State.Her act is criminal and must be condemned as such.She must again face the law pic.twitter.com/SBFC2hdXJq — Shoco (@EkowDjan_) July 21, 2020

Hawa Koomson is a disgrace to womanhood for the kind of mayhem she’s causing in Kasoa. Where is the Peace Council I think they should be dissolved. #pointofview — NanaYaa Prempeh (@PrempehNanayaa) July 20, 2020

Hawa Koomson



The few women we have given power in this country will be abusing it like that.



You see when I say a woman who has power is very arrogant and listens to nobody people get mad at me. Is this the equal rights/opportunity women are fighting for ??



We move regardless pic.twitter.com/WV66kcylMV — Kwasia Bi Nti ???????????????? (@KroboLastborn) July 21, 2020

We produce Women with substance not thugs like Hawa Koomson. #CitiCBS #joysms pic.twitter.com/fScuOfkGXF — NanaYaa Prempeh (@PrempehNanayaa) July 21, 2020

NPP MP, Hawa Koomson who sent Akufo-Addo's invisible forces to attack registrants at Kasoa being hooted at.



EC officials fled after her thugs fired guns all over. Akufo-Addo and his appointees have planned to foment trouble in Ghana,at all cost. #KickNanaOut #JohnMahama2020 pic.twitter.com/CEHKYx7KGm — Marcus Garvin (@marcusadampah) July 20, 2020

NPP and violence .... Gun-wielding, warning shots-firing minister of state. There can be no reasonable justification for minister of state Hawa Koomson, who is paid from the public purse, intimidating the very people whose taxes keep her employed. — James Agyenim-Boateng (@jagyenim) July 20, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.