Hawa Koomson is not moving an inch – Spokesperson calls the bluff of critics

MP for Awutu Senya East, Hawa Koomson

Following the calls on the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson to resign from her position as Minister for Special Development Initiatives for firing a gun at a voter registration centre at Kasoa on Monday, her spokesman, Moro Kabore has said: “she’s not moving an inch”.

The media space has been awash with demands from civil society and so-called security experts for the president to recall the minister from her position for pulling a gun in public in an act the legislator has described as “self-defense”.



Pressure group, OccupyGhana in a press statement said among other things that, “we call on the police to quickly investigate the circumstances under which this incident occurred. If it is found that the Minister breached the law, she should be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible under the law”.



Chairman of the National Peace Council, Most. Rev. Prof Emmanuel Asante in an interview with Citi FM monitored by Mynewsgh.com join calls for Mrs Koomson to resign and added that “If she doesn’t do that, the President must terminate her appointment”.



Some security experts, including Dr Kwesi Anning and Sani Adib Jatikay, have had occasion to both call for her dismissal; political commentator and co-president of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has also said, “My President, NADAA, sack her!! no resignation letter else you will lose my friendship.”

The Electoral Commission has condemned the act and called on the security agencies to investigate the matter.



But speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com on Wednesday morning, the Press Secretary for the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives, Moro Kabore and special aide to Mrs Hawa Koomson said: “those calls on the minister to resign are unfounded; are we saying that it is now bad to defend yourself in Ghana?”



“My minister has not committed any crime and if we want people to lay the blame for the violence on them, it should be the NDC, because they swore a bloodbath prior to the registration exercise; my minister is not resigning, my minister is not moving an inch; she is serving the government and also working to retain the NPP in power after the 2020 elections”, he said.





