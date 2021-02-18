Hawa Koomson's English, responses take over social media halfway into her vetting

Hawa Koomson is Fisheries Minister-designate

It was widely anticipated, that the vetting of Mavis Hawa Koomson, Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister-designate will be an interesting one.

She certainly has made her name, in the past for certain issues including the shooting incident at the Awutu Senya Constituency.



This was the first question posed at her by Parliament's Appointments Committee on Thursday morning when she took the ‘hot seat’ to be grilled.



She arguably ‘escaped’ responding directly to this, on the basis that the subject was still under investigation.



But her responses to the follow-up questions about the portfolio she has been nominated for, seems to already be gaining a lot of attention from Ghanaians especially on social media platforms.



Twitter for instance has her name trending at number 1, when she barely is halfway through her vetting.



The questions from the panel including one about ‘Fish farming’, and her interesting responses are some of the major subjects trending.

Read a few of the social media posts below:





There is no way Mavis Hawa Koomson should be approved as the minister for fisheries and aquaculture. No no no way. Disappointment is an understatement. Wow. — dziffaakua (@dziffaCitiTV) February 18, 2021

I think the committee should just discharge Hawa Koomson and let her go. Whew! — Johnnie Hughes, TBG (@hughes_onair) February 18, 2021

Hawa Koomson says she regrets shooting. Vetting will humble u ???? — Aga pe ???????? (@kwakurafiki2) February 18, 2021

What is fish farming?



Hawa Koomson ???? — FaFa ???????? (@kingyartz) February 18, 2021

Somebody said it appears Hawa Koomson has committed to embarrassing herself no matter how much help the committee members are trying to offer. I don’t know whether to laugh or be sad. They should just discharge her. #GhVetting — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) February 18, 2021

Hawa Koomson does not cut it.It is as simple as that.The NPP has much better human resource to fall on than this. Posted by Felix Kwakye Ofosu on Thursday, 18 February 2021

I love Hawa Koomson, no policy Planning biaaa, just InshAllah and vibes???????????????? — Stakes_Gh (@dada_ba_Unusual) February 18, 2021

Hawa Koomson was a teacher. How was she teaching with this kind of English? ???? — Aga pe ???????? (@kwakurafiki2) February 18, 2021

Hawa Koomson apologises for the shooting incident from last year. However insists that it was in self defence and case is being investigated by police. — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) February 18, 2021

English is suffering. Hawa Koomson ????????. — Aga pe ???????? (@kwakurafiki2) February 18, 2021

Hawa Koomson just said “if I get the nod..” ????????????????????



Is she the only one not aware of the outcome. — Nii Adotei (@NiiAdoteii) February 18, 2021

Come see how hawa koomson is panting before the vetting committee. ???????? Posted by Timo Media on Thursday, 18 February 2021

Sir; what are the advantages of fish farming?



Hawa Koomson: "Fish farming increases fish in our community." — Anonu Horgah Edem (@iamahedem) February 18, 2021

Hawa Koomson eeeiiii. She is very good at pulling out guns, see the way she is struggling to answer a simple question ? pic.twitter.com/RUF9ZRiiwZ — Analimbey, A. Chris (@analimbeychris) February 18, 2021