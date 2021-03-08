Hawa Koomson’s approval was not in the interest of Ghana – Sammy Gyamfi fumes

NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, has explained why the NDC was vehemently against the nomination of President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.

According to the National Communications Officer of the NDC, the approval of Mavis Hawa Koomson as the Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister was never in the interest of the Ghanaian people hence the need for her to have been rejected by the Minority caucus in Parliament.



Sammy Gyamfi told Power FM in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Friday, March 5, that, “There was an understanding between our party leadership and our people in Parliament in the interest of the nation, it was not in the interest of NDC. Because for a woman who carries a gun and fires it at a polling station, she doesn’t care whether people are killed and then when she mounts a platform, she incites people by telling them how-to beat-up others well. Truly she brought her thugs to beat up our Secretary.”



He continued: “Today, I don’t want people to feel sad but a woman like that couldn't even define fish farming. She is not fit to be minister. For a person like that it is not in the interest of the nation to approve her,” he added.



Sammy Gyamfi in a post on his Facebook timeline singled out the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak and even the NDC-backed Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



He said, “They brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest.”



“The shame they have brought on the party will forever hang like an albatross around their necks,” he added.

Gyamfi further stated, the NDC will not be perturbed by the outcomes of the debate on the ministerial nominees.



“Rather, let it strengthen us to fight for this party. We all have an equal stake in this party. They are few, we are many. Some have sold their conscience but ours is intact. And we can work together to rebuild the party from the ashes of 3rd March 2021, which I call ‘Black Wednesday’- Our day of self-inflicted shame,” he observed.



Sammy Gyamfi feels the leadership of the NDC caucus “have lost their moral authority to lead and are not fit to sit on the front bench of the NDC side of the House.”



