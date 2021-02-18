Hawa Koomson’s ‘bad’ English doesn’t make her unintelligent – NPP MP reacts

Fisheries minister-designate, Mavis Hawa Koomson

Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko has asked Ghanaians not to mark Mavis Hawa Koomson for her lack of control over the English language.

According to him, one's lack of control over the English Language which is the official language for conducting business in Ghana cannot be used in measuring the person’s intelligence.



“Do not make a mistake and measure one's intelligence based on the person’s level of fluency or command on the queen's language. Intelligence is not synonymous with ones ability to speak good English. A person’s commitment and sustained perseverance to make a difference are what matters most. I have decided to make this post because this is a long held views of many that once a person is not able to speak fluently in English it means that person is either hopeless or unintelligent. This is an erroneous view or perception,” he said in a post shared on Facebook.



Mavis Hawa Koomson came under severe criticism for her lack of control over the English Language while answering questions when she faced the Appointments Committee of Parliament earlier today.

Social media users expressed shock at her performance with many calling on the Appointments Committee not to approve her appointment.



