Hawa Koomson’s endorsement by MPs proves her level of efficiency – Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa

Adam Bonaa, a Security Analyst, has averred that the votes gained by the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture when her nomination was tabled before the plenary goes to prove her efficiency and the need to believe that she would be able to deliver in her position.

Three Ministerial nominees, Mavis Hawa Koomson, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, failed to gain the full approval of the Appointments Committee because 13 of the Minority Members disapproved their nomination.



However, when their nomination was tabled before the full house for secret balloting, they all sailed through with the results indicating that Hawa Koomson had the highest votes from the Parliamentarians.



Reacting to this development in an interview with GhanaWeb, Adam Bonaa who has in the past vouched for her competence said the development was in the right direction.

Bonaa said, the heavy endorsement of the Minister proves that she had the competence to deliver on her position despite the resentment that developed in the public space following her performance at the vetting level.



“Now the narrative makes her very popular in parliament and in the eyes of the public especially the fisherfolks. So, yes the narrative suggests that she is very efficient and she will do the work as expected. I wish her all the best in her appointment as minister for fisheries and aquaculture,” he stated.