Hawa Koomson would be a better Women Organiser than a minister - Manasseh Azure Awuni

Manasseh Azure Awuni, freelance Investigative Journalist

Source: Amoah-asare Isaac, Contributor

Ace investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has proposed the position of a Women Organiser for Mavis Hawa Koomson rather than a ministerial appointment.

The minister-designate for Fisheries, Mavis Hawa Koomson has received lots of backlash on social media following her 'abysmal' performance at the Appointment Committee during her vetting.



Speaking on Asempa FM's Saturday "Kukurantumi" show, Manasseh Azure Awuni emphasised that, the English language is the official means of communication in Ghana hence, the need for ministerial appointees to be abreast with the language



.



The outspoken journalist added, "aside from her inability to speak the English language properly, her knowledge on the field itself is also too low".

He insisted that "one of the greatest qualifications to climb the academic calendar in Ghana is the English language and therefore I don't agree with those who are pretending to act as if it is not important ".



Manasseh Azure Awuni, therefore, urged members of the committee to consider the country at heart in approving her candidature.



However, he commended the minister-designate for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Education minister-designate, Yaw Adutwum, Godfred Odame, Attorney-General designate and few others for their excellent performance at the Appointment Committee.

