Hawa Koosom didn’t fire gunshots, she is covering up – NDC

Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson

The Awutu Senya East branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has claimed that the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson is deceiving the public and authorities about the shooting incident that occurred in the area on Monday.

According to them, the MP was not the trigger woman for the gunshot incidence at the registration centre as she is claiming.



This was revealed by the NDC’s Constituency Chair in Awutu Senya East, Kwame Agyare.



In an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show, he said, “Hawa Koomson did not fire any gun at the registration centre. The people were there and they all saw the incident unfold. The MP didn’t fire the warning shot.”



They believe she is trying to cover up for the real culprit but do not understand why.



He noted that the MP was not even present at the time the gun was fired but however blamed her for the misunderstanding and violence which erupted at the registration centre.



He accused the MP of ditching her state-assigned security detail only to engage in violence with thugs she shipped into the Constituency a while back.

Kwame Agyare who was surprised by the incident made known that the warning shots caused chaos at the registration centre which led to about four (4) suffering various degrees of injuries.



Currently, the police have been able to arrest some suspects who are currently being interrogated.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson admitted to firing shots at a voter registration centre in her constituency on Monday (July 20, 2020) “to protect herself”.



The MP said she fired warning shots because there were no police around and she feared for her safety.



After the incident, a lot of Ghanaians have expressed their disappointment in the MP with some calling for her removal from office.

