'He could only trend as a mate,' Bawumia's strategists must take pay cut - Prof. Mensah

Prof Kobby Mensah

Professor Kobby Mensah, a lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) has critiqued the quality of political strategy deployed by the team of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

He stated in a post on X dated February 7, 2024, that the vice president's handlers had failed in positively projecting him after his February 7, 2024 lecture over his vision if elected president.



Prof. Mensah, a serial critic of Bawumia's political candidature and campaign, said it was telling that Bawumia trended on social media over his driver's mate analogy more than on any issue he raised.



The analogy was Bawumia's anchor in stating that he was not the person in full charge of the government machinery and that given the opportunity as president, he would chart his own path.



While pro-government voices have defended Bawumia's analogy and his influence in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, the opposition have launched an attack on the veep accusing him of abandoning his boss because of glaring incompetence and political expediency.



"Bawumia’s political strategists must agree to take a pay cut for an awful job done. He could only trend as a Mate. Not even the half-baked digitalisation could gain traction," his post read.



Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer will face off with former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 presidential elections. Bawumia is hoping to continue at the presidency as president come 2025 having served as vice president since 2017.

