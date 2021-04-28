He doesn’t come close to Amidu – Haruna Iddrisu’s damning verdict on new Special Prosecutor

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, the leader of the Minority caucus in Parliament has casted doubt on the competence and stature of Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Adjebeng.

Haruna Iddrisu opined in a CitiNews interview that Kissi Adjebeng lacks the clout and ‘weight’ needed to man the office of Special Prosecutor.



The Tamale South MP said compared to Amidu who had the courage to fight corruption within the government, Kissi Adjebeng is more of a ‘gentleman’ who would not want to step on toes.



He noted that anyone appointed to be Special Prosecutor is bound to fail as the government has proved that it is not committed to fighting corruption.



The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, says the credentials of the Special Prosecutor-nominee, Kissi Agyebeng, pale in comparison to those of his predecessor, Martin Amidu.



“Credentials compared to who? Mr. Martin Amidu is a non-starter. Compared to Mr. Martin Amidu in terms of stature, experience, integrity, and reputation, he (Kissi Agyebeng) just doesn’t come close. You need men of weight and will to fight corruption. Mr. Martin Amidu suited perfectly into it but because he would not get the cooperation and the support of the president, he had to bow out.”

The Director of Legal Affairs of the NDC, Abraham Amaliba also noted that despite his impressive record as a criminal lawyer, Kissi Adjebeng cannot be put on the same level as his predecessor Martin Amidu.



“I’ve worked with him before, and he is a moderate person, not the hawkish type. What I can say about him is that he has the intellectual capacity to man that office because he is a criminal law lecturer but what he lacks is the public and political clout to fight public sector corruption. I’m doing this by comparing him to his predecessor, Mr. Martin Amidu because during his [Amidu’s] previous life he fought corruption but Kissi Agyabeng doesn’t have that,” Amaliba said.



Kissi Adjebeng was nominated by Attorney-General, Godfred Dame to occupy the office which has been vacant since Martin Amidu exited in November.



He will undergo vetting and subsequent approval by Parliament.