'He doesn't treat this court properly' - CJ cautions Gyakye Quayson over absence in court

The Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo and James Gyakye Quayson

The continued absence of the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, in court has prompted the Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, to issue a caution to him.

Addressing the MP’s lawyers during the Supreme Court sitting that dismissed another application to halt the daily proceedings of Gyakye Quayson’s case, the CJ described the absence as irregular.



According to a 3news.com report by Laud Adu-Asare, the CJ further told the lawyers of the Assin North to discourage such an attitude going forward.



“He doesn’t treat this court properly. He engages this court, and he refuses to appear. When you ask the court to exercise discretion, you must treat the court properly,” she is reported to have said.



Although lawyers for James Gyakye Quayson argued that the High Court had refused their request for prosecutors to compelled to provide certain documents they had failed to disclose during the trial, the 5-member panel of the Supreme Court dismissed the application.



