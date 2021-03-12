'He has presented a blame it, profit from the pandemic budget' - Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu is Leader of the Minority caucus in Parliament

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has said that the contents of the 2021 Budget Statement that was delivered to Parliament by Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, was riddled with only blames from the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the "blame it" budget was to allow the government profit from the pandemic.



Giving his closing remarks after the over three-hours reading of the budget, Haruna Iddrisu said that the details of the budget only make room for more suffering for Ghanaians.



"Suffice it to say, Mr Speaker, they have presented a blame the pandemic, profit from the pandemic budget, blame it, profit from it with levies, Mr. Speaker, Ghanaians can only brace up for increased hardships and suffering," he said.



Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu represented Ken Ofori-Atta in reading the budget because the latter is out of the country on health grounds.

The budget was on the theme, "Economic Revitalisation through Completion,



Consolidation & Continuity", also known as the “WƆN YA WƆ HIƐƐ BUDGET”!



