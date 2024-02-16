'He is taking his game global' - CDD-Ghana boss on Ofori-Atta's 'new job'

Prof. Henry Kwasi Prempeh, CDD-Ghana boss

Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh of the Center for Democratic Development-Ghana (CDD-Ghana) has reacted to the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta as finance minister.

According to him, the former minister may have resigned from the local finance ecosystem but he is taking his game global, regarding a presidential advisor job that he had reportedly been handed.



"He has retired from domestic finance and economics. He's taking his game global," Prof H Kwasi Prempeh replied in a Facebook comment.



The original post the CDD-Ghana boss reacted to was put up by Franklin Cudjoe of IMANI Africa who posted on Facebook: "The former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta is to be appointed as the senior presidential advisor on the economy. He will also serve as the president’s special envoy on international investment and the capital markets, according to Asaase News sources in the Office of the President."



Cudjoe interpreted the development in a comment that read: "Meaning he will be in charge of negotiating most big deals.. he is now bigger than MoF......"



Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, a strong voice on general governance issues, was appointed Executive Director of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) on February 1, 2018.



He has been a member of the CDD-Ghana board since the Center was founded in 1998 and served as its first director of legal policy and governance and co-editor of its quarterly Democracy Watch from 2001 to 2003.

Social media users react to Ofori-Atta's exit



Social media platforms recorded an uptick in engagements on February 14 for obvious reasons; it was Valentine's Day, but also because President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced a major ministerial reshuffle.



Soon after the announcement, "Finance Minister" and "Ken Ofori-Atta" started trending.



The termination of Ofori-Atta's appointment as finance minister became the most talked about aspect of the government shakeup.



Hours on, even as Ofori-Atta remained in the trends, it was reported that the president's cousin had been lined up for another appointment.



SARA

Watch a recap of business stories below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel