He just wants his name to appear on a ballot as presidential candidate - Social media mocks Alan

Social media has reacted to the decision by Alan Kyerematen to quit the NPP and contest the 2024 Presidential election as an independent candidate.

The former Trade Minister, who contested the NPP's recent Super Delegates Conference and placed 3rd behind Vice President Bawumia and Kennedy Agyepong, announced his resignation from the NPP this afternoon as well as his decision to go independent.



His decision has attracted varied reactions, with a number of people labelling him as inconsistent and unprincipled.



Many have questioned his motive, asking whether he only realised he had to quit the NPP after he performed poorly in the party's Super Delegates election.



A number of social media contributors wondered how he is now distancing himself from the NPP after being in office for six years as Trade and Industry Minister under the Akufo-Addo government.



For many, Alan's decision to go independent only after failing to garner enough votes in the NPP Special Delegates Conference, smacks of desperation and a desire to see his name on the 2024 ballot paper at all cost.

One writer, obviously unimpressed by Alan's flip-flopping political history, predicted that Alan would soon resign as an Independent Candidate.



