27
Menu
News

'He must apologize to Pablo' - Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi

Ben Ephson9909 Ben Ephson, veteran journalist and pollster

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran journalist and pollster Ben Ephson has described as 'most unwise' the decision by Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to openly support a candidate in recently held polls.

Gyamfi supported Brogya Genfi for the National Youth Organizer position against the incumbent George Opare Addo, alias Pablo.

At the end of the contest, Pablo defeated Genfi with a 25-vote margin.

The decision by Gyamfi, a national executive, to openly support Genfi has in the aftermath of the vote led to a public rift between the NDC's national spokesman and its national youth leader.

In commenting on the development, Ben Ephson told Metro TV in an interview earlier this week: "Sammy Gyamfi did the most unwise thing by openly supporting a candidate as an Executive. It's sewing seeds of discord within the party and he must apologise to Pablo."

Gyamfi in a recent interview stated that Pablo had also supported an opponent against him when the NDC held its last congress in 2018.

Pablo has also met with former president John Mahama over the issues whiles Brogya Genfi says he is heading to the courts for redress.



GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal video



SARA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
Related Articles: