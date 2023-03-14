He must go with Akufo-Addo - A Plus rejects Bawumia

Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus)

Within the ruling New Patriotic Party, there are those who believe that persons who played active roles in the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government should not come close to the party’s flagbearership for 2024.

Such is the thinking of musician and activist, Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus who believes the president and all his appointees must leave office together.



This list according to A Plus includes Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is a key contender in the race for the NPP’s flagbearership contest.



“Akufo-Addo must go with all his people. When Kuffour left power, did you see Kojo Pianim lurking about? Akufo-Addo must go with his people. NPP party was given to Nana since 2017 till now. What else? Don’t exclude Bawumia, he should go. He is young,” A Plus told Kofi Adoma in a recent interview.



In December 2022, A Plus stated that he will only support the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections if the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is made the party’s flagbearer

According to A Plus who describes himself as a disgruntled member of the NPP, he is unsatisfied with the work of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, whose presidential bid he supported in 2016.



"Nana Addo is someone I like; I have never been more pained by a person’s action than Asamoah Gyan. Asamoah Gyan is someone I like but I am pained that he missed the penalty but that doesn’t make him a bad person. So for Nana Addo, I like him but there are shortfalls in his work and that doesn’t make him a bad person or someone I hate. It is his work that I have issues with,” A Plus told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on her Máhy3ase3 TV Show.



"I am a disgruntled family member. Today Nana Addo is aware that Chairman Wontumi’s company is mining at an unapproved location and he is not doing anything about it,” A Plus added.



Asked by the host if he will support the NPP in the next elections, A Plus said he will only do so if Kennedy Agyapong is the flagbearer of the party.

“If Kennedy Agyapong will be the flagbearer… Everyone in Ghana knows honourable Ken is my man, he is just like me. Every guy man in Ghana likes him because he is the president of all guymen. It is not me alone, a lot of people also expect him to be the flagbearer,” he stated.



Vice President Dr Mahamamudu Bawumia is tipped to contest the party’s flagbearership but according to A Plus, he has equal affinity for the vice president as he is also part of the government.



“Bawumia is with those I don’t like. He is with the current government and I don’t like the current type of governance. I can’t be a liar and I can’t keep mute because I am enjoying,” he said



He added that the NPP has no chance against the NDC if any candidate apart from Kennedy Agyapong is fielded as the party’s flagbearer.

“NPP’s chances will depend on their flagbearer. I am sure the NDC will bring Mahama again; John Mahama versus Kennedy Agyapong is El Classico, Real Madrid versus Barcelona.



“With Kennedy, the fight will be fair and equal,” he added.



GA/SARA