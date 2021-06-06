He owes me GH¢200 after deceiving me - Man who cursed Twene Jonas claims

Source: Michael Agyiri

After it was alleged that he had insulted the Asantehene, social media commentator, Twene Jonas courted backlashes from several quarters.

A man identified as Kofi Boakye took his reaction to the extreme by evoking gods and raining heavy curses against the American based social commentator.



Explaining his actions in a recent interview, Kofi Boakye disclosed that he was once a friend of Jonas.



According to him, he was a close friend of his who used to feed him with his money but was duped of GH¢200 by Jonas during his days in Ghana.



"I was happy when I heard he was traveling abroad but he owed me ¢200. He gathered some of us that he was going to cast us in a movie. I gave the money to Shifu who is also a producer but he deceived me to take the money back and hand it over to him," Boakye claimed.



He went on to reveal his relationship with the viral social commentator adding that he used to feed him.

"I used to buy him food with my money. I can show you all the joints he was eating at," he stated.



According to Kofi Boakye, his hatred for Jonas is not from the the money he took from him but he can not fathom why a fraudster like him will have the courage to insult leaders of the country and accuse them of corruption.



He added that he is disappointed in Ghanaians including some men of God who have declared their support for the American based Ghanaian.



