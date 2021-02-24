He's 53 years-old, I don't know when he'll learn - Gizella to Peter Amewu

MP for Awutu Senya West, Gizella Tetteh Agbotui, has questioned when her colleague MP, John Peter Amewu, will begin to learn.

Gizella Agbotui was remarking to a response by the Peter Amewu, who is undergoing vetting at the Appointments Committee of Parliament, to why for the second time, he is having to withdraw statements he made in the past that were in the bad light.



Seeking clarity from the nominee on the description of a 'conman' that he once used in reacting to an issue related to former president, John Dramani Mahama, Gizella asked if he still stood by the description.



"Mr. Chairman, in that context, I withdraw that word," Peter Amewu said.



Gizella: "It's surprising how it has taken him that long that he must respect the office of the president and it has taken you that long to withdraw. In the same manner on the 6th, you said you were going to kill all of us here. That is one statement, this is the second, what do we expect as the third?"

Amewu: "Thank you, Mr. Chairman, these are learning stages and I don't expect the third to come



Gizella: "Mr. Chairman, thank you, but, he's 53 years-old, I don't know when he'll now learn."



John Peter Amewu is before the Appointments Committee of Parliament to be vetted on his appointment by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the office of Minister of Railway Development.



