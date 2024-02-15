News

He's not gone oo - Ofori-Atta's new job triggers social media reactions

Akufo Addo Ken Ofori Atta Happy President Akufo-Addo and former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Thu, 15 Feb 2024

Social media platforms recorded an uptick in engagements on February 14 for obvious reasons, it was Valentine's Day; but also because President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced a major ministerial reshuffle.

Soon after the announcement was made, "Finance Minister" and "Ken Ofori-Atta" started trending.

The termination of Ofori-Atta's appointment as finance minister became the single most talked about aspect of the government shakeup.

Hours on, even as Ofori-Atta remained in the trends, it was reported that the president's cousin had been lined up for another appointment.

The former Finance Minister would serve as the senior presidential advisor on the economy, according to Asaase Radio. He would specifically be in charge of international investments and capital markets.

That news triggered a new wave of reactions, with some Twitter users positing that the new job means Ofori-Atta remains a player in Ghana's economic management affairs.

"He has retired from domestic finance and economics. He's taking his game global," Prof H Kwesi Prempeh of CDD-Ghana wrote on Facebook.

"Ken Ofori Atta is not gone o, he’s to be appointed Presidential Advisor on Economy," another X user tweeted.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com