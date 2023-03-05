He told me I will suffer – Lady whose boyfriend sponsored her to travel to Egypt but returned sick

Ghanaians on social media have been thrown into a state of shock after the story of a lady who travelled to Egypt to work as a maid, was shared and has since gone viral.

34-year-old Ama Diana appeared on the popular Oyerepa Afutuo talk show to share her story.



According to her, she left Ghana for Egypt somewhere in 2017 with the assistance of the father of her child, Samuel Twumasi Darko.



Diana said due to the demands of her job duties, she began to feel pressured by her boyfriend who was uncomfortable with their lack of communication.



“It is not every Arab that will allow you to use a phone in their house when you are not done with your duties. But he would not have any of that.



"At a point, he wanted to be snoopy about my life including a land I had purchased all because of the help he gave me. I sent him about GH₵2,700 and he was not forthcoming about it. I would have people call him and he will ask whether they know how I was able to travel.

“I got angry and I asked for a breakup which led to an exchange of words and in the process out of pain, he told me I will suffer,” she narrated.



Diana said she started noticing changes in her body in 2021 and had to come back home on the benevolence of the Ghanaian community in Egypt.



"Three months into 2021 I realised my stomach was bloating. I went for a scan and the doctor said I have a liver problem and that my womb is destroyed. I’ve been on admission at several hospitals after my return.



"I’ve had to sell the land I bought to take care of my sickness and now I am totally broke. Wherever I go, I am told the boy has something to do with my condition."



The story of Diana has left many shocked on social media with some expressing varying opinions.

The stark difference between her old and current pictures has become a focal point of discussion around her plight.



