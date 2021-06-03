‘He was a good friend who never left my side’ – Akufo-Addo eulogises Sir John

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo and Sir John

President Nana Akufo-Addo has described the late former CEO of the Forestry Commission as a good and supportive friend who believed in him.

Reading his tribute during the final funeral rites of Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John at Sakora Wonoo in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region on Thursday, 3 June 2021, the President said: “…Even though he lost his bid to retain his position as general secretary of the party, he never left my side”.



“He campaigned vigorously for me in the run-up to the 2016 election; on radio, on campaign platforms, in the hinterlands. Sir John was there”.



“His joy knew no bounds when the NPP and I won the elections.



“I had the privilege of appointing him as Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission and his record in office vindicated the choice I made,” he added.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led a government delegation, including Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia and other high profile members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to pay their last respects.



The late Sir John died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday, 1 July 2020 after battling Covid-19.







