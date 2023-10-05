He was a good source of advice for me as president - Akufo-Addo pays last respect to E.T. Mensah

The late ET Mensah in shots with the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed deep sadness at the passing of the veteran politician Enoch Teye Mensah, who passed away on October 1, 2023.

The President, in his tribute to the late ET Mensah, reflected on their enduring friendship, acknowledging the late ET Mensah's invaluable counsel during his tenure as the leader of the nation.



The late ET Mensah sadly passed on after a short illness at age 77.



“The death of a friend of long standing brings up so many emotions; grief, sense of loss, sadness, reflection on friendship, reminisces on a generation, the stark reality of mortality, the prospect of eternity, the presence of the living God. These feelings are fully present in me when I contemplate the sad passing of Enoch Teye Mensah.



“He was a warm, generous, gregarious man with keen intellect and wonderful sense of humour. In hi element, you could find no better company, and was a good source of advice for me as President of the Republic. I have lost a good friend,” part of the tribute read.



The President extended their deepest condolences to Mensah's widow, children, and the fraternity of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“My wife, Rebecca, the First Lady, and I extend our deepest condolences to his widow, his children, the National Democratic Congress, the Chiefs, and people of Ningo Prampram, the Council of State and the people of Ghana on this sad loss. May the Good Lord bless his soul, and give him a peaceful place of abode, Amen,” the concluding part of the tribute added.



ET Mensah, who served as a Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram constituency and held various ministerial positions during his political career, left a lasting impact on Ghana's political landscape.



His passing has been mourned by leaders, politicians, and citizens across the nation who recognized his contributions to the country.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/OGB

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



